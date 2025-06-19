Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Humana by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $243.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Raymond James Financial raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

