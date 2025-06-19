Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

