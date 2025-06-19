Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.85. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 44,256 shares.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

In other Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,844 shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $134,026.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,424.80. This represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,544 shares of company stock valued at $411,573.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 239.8% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

