Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,052 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,564,000. Castalian Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

