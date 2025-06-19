Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6,938.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Small-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Small-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.93.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.