1,708 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $142.73.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

