Matthew Ohayer Sells 25,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,893,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,984,801.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $589,200.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vital Farms by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vital Farms by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

