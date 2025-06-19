Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,861,000 after purchasing an additional 154,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.55 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.