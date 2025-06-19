Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 43,535 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 43,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$951,239.75.
Paramount Resources Trading Down 1.0%
TSE POU opened at C$22.46 on Thursday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$32.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 73.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
