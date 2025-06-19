Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 43,535 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 43,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$951,239.75.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 1.0%

TSE POU opened at C$22.46 on Thursday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$32.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 73.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.