4,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,201,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,505,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,562,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.