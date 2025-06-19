Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of research firms have commented on ABCB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.4%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,436.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.93. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

