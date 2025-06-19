Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 85,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,771,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 859.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 418,003 shares during the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

