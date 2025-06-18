LifeWealth Investments LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,220.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,132.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,004.83. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.