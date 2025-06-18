Barrett & Company Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

