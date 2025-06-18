NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,989 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,854.57. This trade represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $391,635 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEWT

NewtekOne Price Performance

NEWT stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.