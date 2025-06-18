iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,251,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,041,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

ILCV stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $85.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $998.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

