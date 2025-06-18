LifeWealth Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

