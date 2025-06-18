Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 859,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,230,000 after acquiring an additional 108,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 76,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MDT opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

