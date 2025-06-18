Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,384 Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,806,000.

Get Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.6%

NYSEARCA RFIX opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34. Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $60.49.

Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.