Optivise Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,953,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

