Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after purchasing an additional 464,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ARM by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ARM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ARM by 4,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. ARM’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARM. KGI Securities began coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.