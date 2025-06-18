Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 221 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5%

QCOM stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.