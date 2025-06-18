Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 1,013 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,301.05 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4,943.85. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

