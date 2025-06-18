Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF comprises 1.8% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

