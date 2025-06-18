JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 11,357 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF accounts for 1.0% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

