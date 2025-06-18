Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Shares Acquired by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYA. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 11.0%

Shares of TYA stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

