Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,577 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day moving average is $205.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
