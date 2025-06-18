Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 4,409 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $51.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

