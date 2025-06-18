Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $232,000 in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGL. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:UGL opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

