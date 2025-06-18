Financial Partners Group LLC Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.