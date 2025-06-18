DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

