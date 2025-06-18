Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,713,000 after buying an additional 476,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after buying an additional 55,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

