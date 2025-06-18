Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

