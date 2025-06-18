Optivise Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.