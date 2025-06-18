Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $8.96 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

