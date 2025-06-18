DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $251,000 Position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – March (BATS:PBMR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – March (BATS:PBMR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – March were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – March by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the period.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PBMR opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – March has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – March Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March (PBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBMR was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

