Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Stock Position Lifted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

