Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,281.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,917 shares of company stock worth $2,897,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

