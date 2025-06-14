Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $151,387.96 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 2,804 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $151,387.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,778.45. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.