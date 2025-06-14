Pullen Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,433 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Allient worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNT. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Allient by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 869,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allient by 23,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 404,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Allient during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,268,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $33.83 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $572.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Allient’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on Allient in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allient

About Allient

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.