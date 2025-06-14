Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases 1,434 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

