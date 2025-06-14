Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

