Graziano Delucchi Buys 2,100 Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) Director Graziano Delucchi acquired 2,100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$11,235.00.

Graziano Delucchi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

On Monday, May 26th, Graziano Delucchi bought 1,400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,348.04.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Graziano Delucchi purchased 600 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.08 per share, with a total value of C$3,048.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Graziano Delucchi purchased 10,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,560.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Graziano Delucchi purchased 6,200 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,938.00.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

TSE MPC opened at C$5.35 on Friday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97. The company has a market cap of C$301.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.