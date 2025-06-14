Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Tudor Financial Inc.

Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 949,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,075,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

