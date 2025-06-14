Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $19.03 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 9.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

