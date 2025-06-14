Tudor Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tudor Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $550.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

