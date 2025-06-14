American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $817,806.42 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,514.68. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Electric Power alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.