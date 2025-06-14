Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,197,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 12.6% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

