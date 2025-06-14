Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1,642.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $889.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.74.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.86%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

