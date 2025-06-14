Josephine Bush Purchases 4,298 Shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Stock

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Bush bought 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$17,192.00 ($11,163.64).
Vulcan Energy Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $533.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
